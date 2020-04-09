Live Now
Coronavirus Daily Podcast with Christina Pascucci | The News Director’s Office

The News Director's Office

Bobby, Jason, and Christina in the News Director’s Office, pre-social distancing.

On this episode of the podcast, Jason, Bobby, and reporter Christina Pascucci chat about KTLA’s new Coronavirus Daily podcast. Bobby and Christina have been releasing daily podcasts exploring different angles of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have shared stories from U.S. citizens trapped overseas, teachers working to make a difference, nurses and physicians working on the frontlines, and more. They discuss some of these stories with Jason, including some of the silver linings they’ve found during these challenging times.

