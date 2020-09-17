DailyMailTV’s new host Thomas Roberts | The News Director’s Office

Thomas Roberts has been a respected television news veteran for over 25 years. He has worked at a variety of local, cable, syndicated and national platforms including NBC News and CNN. Thomas is now the new host of DailyMailTV, now in its fourth season. Thomas joins us on the podcast to discuss his career journey and the lessons he has learned along the way. He opens up about a number of topics including past sexual abuse and finding the strength to speak about it, career wisdoms he has gained from mentors, and what excites him most in his career.

Related show links:

DailyMailTV

Thomas Roberts on social media: Instagram | Twitter

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram

Bobby on social media: Instagram

KTLA Podcasts on social media: Twitter | Instagram

About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery