Don’t keep your day job with Cathy Heller | The News Director’s Office

Cathy Heller is the author of the book Don’t Keep Your Day Job: How to Turn Your Passion Into Your Career. She is also the host of the Don’t Keep Your Day Job podcast. Cathy joins Jason and Bobby to talk about achieving happiness through finding your purpose.

She also discusses how to ultimately to profit off your passions and build a career around doing what you love. Cathy shares stories from some of the people she’s interviewed who have have achieved incredible success, including former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.

