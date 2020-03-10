Eating across Los Angeles with L.A. Times restaurant critic Bill Addison | The News Director’s Office

In this episode of the podcast, Jason and Bobby are joined by James Beard Award-winning restaurant critic for the Los Angeles Times, Bill Addison. Bill shares how he began his career as a restaurant critic, and explains why Los Angeles is the most exciting places in the nation for food and dining. Bill reveals some of the restaurants around the city worth paying a visit to, and some of the things you should consider ordering. He also explains why you won’t find any photos of him online, and why he prefers to keep his identity hidden.
