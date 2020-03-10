Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Eating across Los Angeles with L.A. Times restaurant critic Bill Addison | The News Director’s Office

The News Director's Office

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

In this episode of the podcast, Jason and Bobby are joined by James Beard Award-winning restaurant critic for the Los Angeles Times, Bill Addison. Bill shares how he began his career as a restaurant critic, and explains why Los Angeles is the most exciting places in the nation for food and dining. Bill reveals some of the restaurants around the city worth paying a visit to, and some of the things you should consider ordering. He also explains why you won’t find any photos of him online, and why he prefers to keep his identity hidden.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social mediaTwitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Twitter | Instagram
About the Podcast“The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On TechDiva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery

Share this story

The News Director’s Office Podcast

New episodes of "The News Director's Office" podcast are released every Tuesday and Thursday.

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter