Everyday Food with Sarah Carey | The News Director’s Office

Sarah Carey is the editorial food director at Martha Stewart Living and the host of Everyday Food with Sarah Carey. She joins Jason and Bobby via Skype from upstate New York. Sarah shares show she discovered her passion for food and cooking after initially considering a career in photography. She reveals how she ended up working with Martha Stewart, and why her job still excites her after more than 20 years. As people find themselves spending more time in the kitchen amid COVID-19, Sarah shares tips and advice for those who may be starting to cook for the first time.

