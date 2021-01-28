Expanding the Reach of Local Journalism with Laura Davis | The News Director’s Office

Laura Davis is is a professor at USC Annenberg School of Journalism. KTLA is partnering with Davis on a new project to expand the reach of local journalism. Laura discusses why she became interested in this project, and ways to innovate storytelling techniques. She discusses the role of social media has in how Millennials and Gen Z consume news. She also talks about Stylebot, a copy-editing chatbot she created for her students at USC Annenberg that is now used by newsrooms nationwide.
