Expanding the Reach of Local Journalism with Laura Davis | The News Director’s Office

Today on the podcast, we're counting down the most downloaded episodes of the year! First, KTLA tech reporter Rich DeMuro talks about the challenges of having to suddenly work from home, and shares some helpful tips. KTLA general manager Janene Drafs started her new job in Los Angeles at the beginning of the relentless year, and joined the podcast to share her insight on leading a news station during these times. Motivational speaker and author Mel Robbins joins us to talk about the power of failure, and KTLA reporter Wendy Burch opens up about her relationship with her son Brady. Finally, Perry Sook, President & CEO of Nexstar, gave a candid interview about the state of the company amidst the global pandemic.

