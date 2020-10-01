First day on the job with Gene Kang | The News Director’s Office

On today’s episode, we welcome Gene Kang, KTLA’s newest reporter! A Chicago native, Gene has worked at news stations across the country including Texas, Kentucky, and Indiana. Gene shares why he is excited to finally call KTLA home, and explains what it’s like starting a new job in the midst of a pandemic and major election. Gene also opens up about his family’s immigration story, and about his evolving relationship with his father. We also chat about The Karate Kid, Buddhism, podcasting and hairstyles.
