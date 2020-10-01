First day on the job with Gene Kang | The News Director’s Office

Thomas Roberts has been a respected television news veteran for over 25 years. He has worked at a variety of local, cable, syndicated and national platforms including NBC News and CNN. Thomas is now the new host of DailyMailTV, now in its fourth season. Thomas joins us on the podcast to discuss his career journey and the lessons he has learned along the way. He opens up about a number of topics including past sexual abuse and finding the strength to speak about it, career wisdoms he has gained from mentors, and what excites him most in his career.

