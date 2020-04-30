Breaking News
Another 3.8 million seek U.S. unemployment aid, brining total since virus hit to more than 30 million
Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Following the Path with Kris Van Cleave | The News Director’s Office

The News Director's Office

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Kris Van Cleave, CBS News travel correspondent, began his news career as an intern at KTLA. In this episode of the podcast, Kris shares how he followed his career path to eventually find himself working in Washington, D.C. He also shares how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected his job as a journalist and travel correspondent. Kris also gives details about his KTLA mic flag collection.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social mediaTwitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Twitter | Instagram
About the Podcast“The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery

Share this story

The News Director’s Office Podcast

New episodes of "The News Director's Office" podcast are released every Tuesday and Thursday.

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter