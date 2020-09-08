Funniest Guests | The News Director’s Office

We continue our look back at 2 years in the News Director’s Office by revisiting some of the funniest guests who have joined us on the podcast. First, Jane Lynch tells us about how she ended up in some of the funniest films and television shows. Sherri Shepherd tells us about her time on “The View” and her relationship with Barbara Walters and the other women on the show. “Mean Girls” star Jonathan Bennett shares all about his hosting gig on “Cake Wars.” Comedian Gary Janetti talks about his wildly successful Instagram page satirizing Prince George.

