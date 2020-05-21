Journalism in the time of COVID-19 with Aaron Nolan | The News Director’s Office

Aaron Nolan is co-anchor KARK 4 Today in Little Rock, Arkansas and anchor of Newsfeed Now, a daily digital newscast that has recently focused on the coronavirus pandemic. Aaorn joins Jason and Bobby to discuss what it’s like as a journalist covering COVID-19, and how he is peeling back the layers of such an ongoing global story. Aaron also explains the differences between anchoring the digital Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ program and a traditional television broadcast. Jason and Aaron also take some time to share about their Arkansan roots.
