4.4 million more workers seek jobless aid, raising total layoffs since virus hit to over 26 million
Leading the way with KTLA VP and general manager Janene Drafs | The News Director’s Office

The News Director's Office

On February 10th this year, Janene Drafs walked through the doors at KTLA as the new VP and general manager. On this episode of the podcast, she joins us remotely to talk about running a news station during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also shares her career journey in television, and what ultimately brought her to KTLA. Janene also reveals her philosophies on leadership, and tells us some of her favorite hobbies and free-time activities.

About the Podcast“The News Director’s Office”
The News Director’s Office Podcast

New episodes of "The News Director's Office" podcast are released every Tuesday and Thursday.

