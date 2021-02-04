Leaving the Office: the Final Episode | The News Director’s Office

On January 18th, 2021, 12 years after first walking through the doors at KTLA, Jason Ball announced he would be leaving the station to begin a new chapter of his life. After more than 2 years and 200 episodes of the podcast, Jason and Bobby enter the News Director’s Office one last time to reminisce about the past and look towards the future. Jason opens up about his experiences in the news business, shares some of his favorite moments, and reflects on the many lessons learned throughout his career.

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram

Bobby on social media: Instagram

KTLA Podcasts on social media: Twitter | Instagram

About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery