Life Is Like a Box of Chocolates with the 5 Live Team | The News Director’s Office

Earlier this week, KTLA News Director Jason Ball announced that he would be leaving KTLA after 12 years with the station. Moments after making the announcement, Jason spoke with the team from 5 Live, KTLA’s digital streaming show, for this episode of the podcast. Samantha Cortese, Andy Reismeyer, Robert Puente, and Bobby Gonzalez talk about what makes 5 Live so unique. They react to Jason’s shocking announcement, and Jason shares some of his plans for the next chapter in his life.
