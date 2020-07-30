‘Like a REAL Boss’ with Tiana Sanchez | The News Director’s Office

Tiana Sanchez is an executive trainer, leadership coach, author, and the host of the podcast Like a REAL Boss. In this episode, Tiana joins the News Director’s Office to discuss the changes and challenges to the new ways we work amid the pandemic. We also discuss diversity in the workplace, and addressing sensitive issues with empathy and honest dialogue. Tiana breaks down how to be an effective leader, using failure as a springboard for growth, and other topics on the road to success.
