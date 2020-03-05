Live Now
Making your career work for you with Stuart Brazell | The News Director’s Office

The News Director's Office

Stuart Brazell is an entertainment journalist, content creator, digital host, travel blogger, and new mom! Stuart joins us in the News Director’s Office to share how she’s managed to make a career that works for her and her busy lifestyle! She also shares how she balances her job as a content creator with motherhood, and reveals some of her favorite red carpet stories and travel experiences. We also chat about a ton of other things like dealing with online trolls, the origins of Stuart’s unique name, and finally encountering the elusive Justin Timberlake.

