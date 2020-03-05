Making your career work for you with Stuart Brazell | The News Director’s Office

Denise Grady is a reporter in the science news department of the New York Times. She is also the author of the book Deadly Invaders, which explores the realities of emerging viruses around the world. Denise joins the podcast to discuss the coronavirus and the questions surrounding its outbreak. What is the coronavirus? Where did it come from? What safeguards can we take to protect ourselves against it? Grady, who has covered the pathogen extensively, answers these questions and more. She also discusses her approach to covering the coronavirus from a journalist's perspective.

