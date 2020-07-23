Mental health in the media with Mark Joyella | The News Director’s Office

Mark Joyella is a writer and content creator at IBM, Forbes contributor, former television news anchor and reporter, and mental health advocate. Mark shares anecdotes from his time working in local news and how he developed his voice as a storyteller. Mark also opens up about why he chose to publicly speak out about his challenges with mental health, and why the industry needs to evaluate the way it addresses mental illness.
