Modern Luxury with Chris Gialanella | The News Director’s Office

Chris Gialanella is the Los Angeles and Orange County group publisher for Modern Luxury Magazine, which includes publications like Angeleno Magazine, Riviera Magazine, Interiors, and more. Chris shares how the COVID-19 has affected the world of magazine publishing, and how people are reading more magazines now than ever. He also reveals details about Modern Luxury’s new singular, special-edition “Hope Issue.” Chris also shares how he found his passion for the publishing business after originally wanting to pursue a career in law & politics.
