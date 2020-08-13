Most charitable guests | The News Director’s Office

We continue our throwback series celebrating 2 years of the podcast! We've shared conversations with an array of people who have inspired us to do better, be better, or think differently. We look back at some of our most inspiring guests! First, Deepak Chopra shares his "rules" for posting on social media, and the possibility to experience higher consciousness. Mel Robbins explains the necessity of failure. "Radical Candor" author Kim Scott shares how you can be an effective leader without losing your humanity. Actor Danny Trejo expresses his gratitude for the success he has found after a troubled past. Alphonso David discusses the mission of the Human Rights Campaign.

