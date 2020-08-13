Most charitable guests | The News Director’s Office

We continue our throwback series celebrating 2 years of the podcast! Today, we look back at conversations with some of the people who have donated their time, talents, and resources to charitable cause. Producer, actor, and activist Justin Mikita reflects with Jason on the AIDS/LifeCycle ride. Megan Henderson shares her experiences working with UNICEF in Kenya and Vietnam. Sheila Barry Driscoll tells us how The Billionaire Foundation’s philanthropy is helping serve future generations. Justin Mayo opens up about the international charity organization Red Eye, and their work at the Watts Empowerment Center. Frank Buckley shares his personal connection with JDRF and their mission to cure juvenile type 1 diabetes. Richard Ayoub shares a day in the life of volunteering with Project Angel Food.
