Most revealing interviews | The News Director’s Office

We continue our throwback series celebrating 2 years of the podcast! Today, we look back at some of the most fascinating and educational interviews. We chat with Dr. Lucy Jones about earthquakes, and Dr. Robin George Andrews tells us about volcanoes and the Mount St. Helens eruption. Isha Sesay tells us about the lost schoolgirls of Boko Haram. Science reporter Denise Grady gives us a lesson about viruses. Michael Beschloss tells us the history of our presidents during times of war and conflicts. Lisa Pease takes us through her extensive research that aims to shed light on the mysteries behind the R.F.K. assassination. Nathan Masters shares some of the lost history of Los Angeles. Finally, we head to the stars with astronaut Charlie Duke and Neil Armstrong biographer James R. Hansen.

Related show links: