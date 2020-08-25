Most revealing interviews | The News Director’s Office

We continue our throwback series celebrating 2 years of the podcast! Today, we look back at some of the most revealing interviews. We chat Henry DiCarlo about the emotional impact of his prostate cancer diagnosis. KTLA anchor Courtney Friel joins us to discuss why she decided to live a life of sobriety. L.A. Times business columnist and KTLA contributor David Lazaurs opens up about his struggle getting off antidepressants. Radio host Yesi Ortiz tells about the emotional journey of adopting her seven nieces and nephews.

