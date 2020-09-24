Once I Was You with Maria Hinojosa | The News Director’s Office podcast

Maria Hinojosa is a the anchor and executive producer of the long-running weekly show Latino USA on NPR. She is also the founder, president and CEO of Futuro Media Group. Maria joins us on the podcast to talk about her career helping share the stories of the unsung heroes in America and abroad. She talks about the importance of reporting on Latino issues, and engaging others in the dialogue. Maria shares details from her new book, Once I Was You: A Memoir of Love and Hate in a Torn America, and the vulnerability it took to write it.
