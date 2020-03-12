Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Painting the picture with Carolina Miranda | The News Director’s Office

The News Director's Office

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Carolina Miranda is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times. She covers a number of topics in the world of culture, including visual art, architecture, and film. In this episode of the podcast, Carolina joins Jason and Bobby to discuss how art intersects politics, race, and gender. She shares some of the exciting exhibitions and events happening around Los Angeles as part of her weekly “Datebook.” Carolina also tells us about Henry Cobb, the late architect who would forever change the L.A. skyline.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social mediaTwitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Twitter | Instagram
About the Podcast“The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On TechDiva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery

Share this story

The News Director’s Office Podcast

New episodes of "The News Director's Office" podcast are released every Tuesday and Thursday.

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter