Painting the picture with Carolina Miranda | The News Director’s Office

Carolina Miranda is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times. She covers a number of topics in the world of culture, including visual art, architecture, and film. In this episode of the podcast, Carolina joins Jason and Bobby to discuss how art intersects politics, race, and gender. She shares some of the exciting exhibitions and events happening around Los Angeles as part of her weekly “Datebook.” Carolina also tells us about Henry Cobb, the late architect who would forever change the L.A. skyline.
