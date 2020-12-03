Rocking out with Suzy Exposito | The News Director’s Office

Suzy Exposito is a music reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She has also written for Rolling Stone, NPR, Pitchfork, and Revolver. Suzy joins us in the News Director’s Office to chat about a number of topics including her time in the punk band Shady Hawkins, her love for karaoke, and more. Suzy also talks about spearheading the Latin music section at Rolling Stone, and why she decided to work at the Los Angeles Times. Suzy enlightens us about brujacore, the impact of Courtney Love, and the finer points of singing Morrissey.
Related show links:
- Suzy Exposito, Los Angeles Times
- Suzy Exposition on Instagram | Twitter
Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS
Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Twitter | Instagram
About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery