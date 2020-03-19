Self-isolating and the ‘Coronavirus Daily’ podcast | The News Director’s Office

As more and more Americans are encouraged to self-isolate to stem the spread of Coronavirus, Jason checks in with Producer Bobby, who has been working from home. They share some tips for those who may be new to working from home, and what can be done to help slow the spread of Coronavirus. Bobby also talks about the new podcast Coronavirus Daily he is producing with KTLA reporter Christina Pascucci.
