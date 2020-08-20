Sharing stories about the lives of Latinos with Esmeralda Bermudez | The News Director’s Office

The News Director's Office
Posted: / Updated:
Jason Ball, Bobby Gonzalez, and Esmeralda Bermudez

Esmeralda Bermudez is a writer for the Los Angeles Times. She writes narrative stories about the lives of Latinos. Esmeralda joins us to talk about how she approaches storytelling, and some of the challenges brought about by COVID-19. She shares stories from the tapestry of people she has met in the community, and why it is important to share their voices. Esmeralda also opens up about how she engages with readers, and uses writing as an opportunity to open a dialogue.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social mediaTwitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Twitter | Instagram
About the Podcast“The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery

Share this story

The News Director’s Office Podcast

New episodes of "The News Director's Office" podcast are released every Tuesday and Thursday.

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office | CoronavirusDaily | Friends with Friends

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter