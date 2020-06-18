Softening the Lines That Divide Us with Sandy Banks | The News Director’s Office

L.A. Times columnist Sandy Banks joins us on the podcast to discuss her more-than-three-decades career at the newspaper. Sandy explains her mission as a journalist to write about people and communities that introduce us to one another and soften the lines that divide us. She describes what it was like working at the newspaper in 1979, why she decided to leave in 2015, and what ultimately brought her back. Sandy also reflects on how the industry has changed over the last 40 years.
