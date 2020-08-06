State of the (Nexstar) Nation with CEO Perry Sook | The News Director’s Office

We begin our celebration of two years since the start of the podcast! We kick things off by looking back at our top 5 most downloaded episodes! Rich DeMuro shares some iPhone tips from his then-recently-released book. Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black shares an emotional story from his book Mama's Boy. Megan Telles recalls the moment in her career she found out she'd be coming to work at KTLA. Shally Zomorodi opens about putting her life on display on social media. A now health Henry DiCarlo talks about battling prostate cancer. We also hear from a couple of our bosses, Janene Drafs and Susan Tully.

