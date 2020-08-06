State of the (Nexstar) Nation with CEO Perry Sook | The News Director’s Office

This week, we’re bringing in the big guns! Jason and Bobby are joined by Nexstar President & CEO Perry Sook. In this in-depth conversation, Perry discusses his career journey through the news business including his early on-air jobs, the purchase of his first television station, and the founding of Nexstar, now the largest television station owner in the United States. Perry also discusses the successes and challenges of running the company in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and his philosophy for ensuring continued success. He also shares details about WGN America’s “News Nation,” Nexstar’s upcoming three-hour nightly national news program.
