Swinging for the Fences with Dan Hellie | The News Director’s Office

On this episode of the podcasts, we're joined by the ladies of KTLA's newest show, LA Unscripted! Dayna Devon, Megan Telles, and Liberte Chan stop by for a conversation on what makes the show so special. They share some of their favorite moments from putting the show together, and reveal some of the fascinating things they have learned about Los Angeles along the way. The women open up about how they're are sharing their passions with their viewers, and explain what makes LA Unscripted unlike anything else on KTLA.

