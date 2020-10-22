Swinging for the Fences with Dan Hellie | The News Director’s Office

Go, Dodgers! On this episode of the podcast, we chat with sportscaster Dan Hellie about the World Series and more! Dan explains what makes this World Series so different from past championships. He also shares what it’s been like to be a sportscaster during the pandemic when all sports stopped. Dan tells us about his career journey, his podcast ‘Helliepod,’ and more!
