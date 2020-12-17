Talking Politics with Trevor Shirley | The News Director’s Office

Trevor Shirley is the Washington, D.C. , Bureau correspondent for Nexstar. He is now a frequent reporter for the KTLA Morning News. In this episode, Trevor shares what it’s like reporting for multiple stations across the country. He also explains what it is like reporting on politics during an unprecedented election year. Jason, Bobby, and Trevor also discuss this year’s rapid-moving news cycle. Trevor also talks about what it has been like joining the KTLA Morning team.
