That’s How I Got to Memphis with Stephanie Scurlock | The News Director’s Office podcast

Stephanie Scurlock is an anchor and reporter for WREG-TV in Memphis, Tennesse, where she has been working for 29 years. Jason and Stephanie reflect on their time working together at WREG-TV at the beginning of their careers, and offer insight into what they have learned about the business over the years. Stephanie also talks about the experience of covering the “West Memphis Three” murders from the beginning of the investigation to the end of the trials that convicted three men that were eventually exonerated years later. Stephanie also shares other career highlights, such as when she traveled with the Tennessee Air National Guard to Dakar, Senegal to report on a humanitarian mission.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram

Bobby on social media: Instagram

KTLA Podcasts on social media: Twitter | Instagram

About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery