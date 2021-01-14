The Biz of Show Biz with Ryan Faughnder | The News Director’s Office

Ryan Faughnder is a film business reporter for the Los Angeles Times. In this episode, Ryan joins us to talk about some of the struggles the film industry has had during the coronavirus pandemic. He shares his thoughts on some of the solutions the major studios have implemented to weather the storm, including their use of streaming services. Ryan also tells us about the L.A. Times’ new newsletter, “The Wide Shot.”
