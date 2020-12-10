The Business of Storytelling with Craig Lucie | The News Director’s Office

The News Director's Office

Craig Lucie is a former anchor at WSB in Atlanta, and the founder of Lucie Content, a company that provides media consulting, crisis communications and content subscriptions for businesses and non-profits. In this episode of the podcast, Craig joins us to talk about how his company runs similar to a newsroom when helping business tell their story. He also shares what it is like growing a company in the midst of the pandemic. Craig also highlights his work with the non-profit Top Dogg K9 Foundation, who provide service dogs for our veterans. He also details his recent experiences with COVID-19.

