The World Adventures of Chris Wolfe | The News Director’s Office

You know Chris Wolfe as the gregarious reporter from KTLA, but did you also know he’s basically Indiana Jones? On this episode, Chris tells us all about his childhood in Singapore, trekking through the Himalayas in Nepal, and crawling up a pyramid in Cairo. He also talks about some of the big stories he’s covered, such as the Michael Jackson trial and Hurricane Katrina. Chris also reveals the event that made him want to become a journalist.
