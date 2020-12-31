Top Downloads of 2020 | The News Director’s Office

On this Christmas Eve, we're looking back at some conversations with some of our KTLA family who have moved on to brighter things! CBS News correspondent David Begnaud shares compelling accounts from his reporting at on major events such as Occupy L.A. and his award-winning coverage of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Dave Malkoff, now at The Weather Channel, tells us about his reporting from Iraq at the end of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Elizabeth Espinosa, the executive director of communication for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department, opens up about her special relationship with her brother. Long time KTLA photographer Gary Reyes looks back at his storied career, and shares what he is looking forward to in retirement.

Related show links: