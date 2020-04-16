Unchained! with Jane Velez-Mitchell | The News Director’s Office

Jane Velez-Mitchell is a journalist, author, and activist. She is the founder of Jane Unchained, a digital news network for animal rights and the vegan lifestyle. On this episode of the podcast, Jane chronicles her career in journalism. She talks about how she started Jane Unchained, and why the topic of animal rights needs to be a bigger part of the global conversation.
