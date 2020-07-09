‘Voices of Courage’ with KTAL News Director John Walton | The News Director’s Office

John Walton is News Director for KTAL News and KMSS in Shreveport, Louisiana. John shares details about their Voices of Courage campaign, which aims to promote honest conversations surrounding race. He also opens up about his own experiences as a black man in the United States. John explains how his news team covers sensitive stories and issues in the community surrounding racial injustice, the coronavirus pandemic, and more.
