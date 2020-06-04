Live Now
Waiting for the whistle with Arash Markazi | The News Director’s Office

The News Director's Office

Arash Markazi is a sports columnist with the Los Angeles Times. In this episode of the podcast, Arash shares how he continues to cover the world of sports during a time when, because of COVID-19, no sports are being played. Arash also talks about how athletes have been spending their downtime, and what he thinks sporting events could look like in a post-COVID world. He also reflects on highlights from his own career, including landing his dream job at the L.A. Times, interviewing the late Kobe Bryant, and how he is sharing the legacies of his role-models, sports journalists Allan Malamud and Jim Murray.

About the Podcast“The News Director’s Office”
The News Director’s Office Podcast

New episodes of "The News Director's Office" podcast are released every Tuesday and Thursday.

