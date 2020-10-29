The Path to Purpose with Steve Holzer | The News Director’s Office

Podcasts

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Steve Holzer is a journalist and the host of the podcast It’s Why We’re Here: Finding the Path to Purpose. Steve is also a cancer survivor. He joins us in the News Director’s Office to talk to us about his life journey, discovering purpose, and why he decided to launch his podcast. He talks about the changing paths we encounter in life, and how they can help discover why we’re here. 

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social mediaTwitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Twitter | Instagram
About the Podcast“The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery

Share this story

KTLA Election Guide

More election coverage

The News Director’s Office Podcast

New episodes of "The News Director's Office" podcast are released every Tuesday and Thursday.

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office | CoronavirusDaily | Friends with Friends

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter