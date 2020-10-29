The Path to Purpose with Steve Holzer | The News Director’s Office

In this episode, one of the original Friends TV Show writers, Adam Chase shares behind the scenes secrets of the hit series. He discusses the origination of Smelly Cat, the famous guest stars including Bruce Willis, Julia Roberts. Plus Ross and Rachel’s break (up) and the various story lines and jokes fans grew to love, Chase tells it all. He even tells us how David Schwimmer pivoted his career into writing.

Plus- We find out how the Monica and Chandler love story began