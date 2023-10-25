Tom Mueller is an aerospace engineer and rocket engine designer. He was also one of the first employees of SpaceX, and the founder and CEO of Impulse Space. He is considered one of the world’s leading spacecraft propulsion experts and holds several U.S. patents for propulsion technology.

In this episode, Mueller talks about the early days of working with Elon Musk and SpaceX. He also discusses why he started his own space transportation company, and shares his thoughts on the future of space exploration and colonization.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: via iTunes | RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”