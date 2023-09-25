KTLA 5 is the place to find a race

If you are ready to make a run for it, we have compiled the most comprehensive list of 5k races in Southern California.
The length of a 5K is 3.1 miles – a distance people of most fitness levels can achieve. Plus, the “sole” purpose of many of these 5K’s is to support great causes in your community.
No matter your track record, we have a 5K for you.
Check out the links below to find charity runs, themed races, and competitive events for elite athletes. Gotta Run!
if you are organizing a 5K, or know of one that should be included on our 5K calendar, email 5k@ktla.com
|DATE
|RACE
|# OF PARTICIPANTS
|NON-PROFIT/CAUSE
|ABOUT
|Sept 23rd, 2023
|Homeboy 5k Run/Walk
|1,000 – 5,000
|Homeboy Industries
|Support the cause of Homeboy Industries, the world’s leading initiative for rehabilitating and reintegrating gang members. This remarkable program offers training and assistance to individuals who were once involved in gangs or served time in prison, enabling them to transform their lives and positively contribute to our community.
|Sept 24th, 2023
|The Third Annual Miles for Mamas Walk/Run
|100-500
|Expecting Mothers
|Join the Third Annual Miles for Mamas Walk/Run in Santa Monica, Merchantville, or virtually. Bring your gear and support new and expecting moms. Prizes for top fundraisers at the finish line!
|Sept 24th, 2023
|Ghostly Gallup – National Ghost Hunting Day Run – 5K, 10K, 15K and Half Marathon
|500-1000
|Seasonal/Halloween
|Celebrate national ghost hunting day with a fun run!
|Sept 30th, 2023
|Los Angeles Dodgers Association Sunset Run
|10,000+
|Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF)
|Participate in the 10th yearly Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) Sunset Run, sponsored by UCLA Health. LADF works to enhance education, healthcare, address homelessness, and promote social justice throughout Los Angeles.
|Oct 1st, 2023
|Southern California Kidney Walk
|500-1,000
|National Kidney Foundation
|Walk for a good cause! Over 80 cents of every donated dollar directly funds research, patient services, professional education, public health education, and community services.
|Oct 7th, 2023
|UCI Anti-Cancer Challenge
|1,000-5,000
|UCI Health Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center
|Help fight against cancer! Each dollar raised by participants provides vital support for groundbreaking cancer research at the UCI Health Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center. This center holds an elite status as one of the exclusive 53 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers and stands as the sole one situated in Orange County.
|Oct 7th, 2023
|Run4Sharks and Ocean Health
|100-500
|Shark Stewards/Ocean Habitat
|Run to support the Shark Stewards nonprofit dedicated to saving sharks and ocean habitat.
|Oct 7th, 2023
|Sloth Run 5K/10K/13.1 LA
|100-500
|The Sloth Conservation Foundation
|Support The Sloth Conservation Foundation which collaborates with local communities to create conditions that benefit both humans and sloths.
|Oct 7th, 2023
|Not Fast, Just Furious Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES
|100-500
|Running Community
|Join this unique run, designed for the determined, not just the fastest. Become motivated, encouraged, and inspired as you push yourself to go further than you ever thought possible!
|Oct 7th, 2023
|The Hidden World 5K – 10K Fun Run/Walk
|1,000-5,000
|Pacific Autism Center for Education (PACE)
|Have fun at the The Hidden World 5K – 10K Fun Run/Walk. Donations are used to support and bring awareness to those with disabilities such as autism, ADHD, bipolar, speech impediment etc.
|Oct 7th, 2023
|Justice Jog
|500-1,000
|CASA of Los Angeles, The Greater Los Angeles Chapter of the Association of Legal Administrators (GLA ALA)
|Join the community for a fun-filled event supporting CASA of Los Angeles. The Greater Los Angeles Chapter of the Association of Legal Administrators (GLA ALA) and CASA/LA have proudly partnered for over 15 years, raising over $700,000 to aid children and families in Los Angeles County’s foster care and juvenile justice systems.
|Oct 8th, 2023
|Night of the Living Runners – 5K, 10K, 15K and Half Marathon
|100-500
|Seasonal/Halloween
|The course runs through a quiet beach path under the morning sun. Feel free to either walk, run, or jog this race!
|Oct 14th-15th, 2023
|Long Beach Marathon & Half Marathon
|10,000+
|Running Community
|Participants may register for the race individually or as part of a team. The event also offers several other race categories, such as a bike tour and a 5K run, to accommodate participants of different fitness levels and interests.
|Oct 14th, 2023
|Fredrick Michael Gibson 5K/10K & Half Marathon Run/Walk
|100-500
|Free Clinic of Simi Valley
|This 5k event raises community awareness about depression’s devastating effects. The Free Clinic of Simi Valley is committed to offering high-quality, person-centered healthcare for all, irrespective of financial means. Their mission is to prevent costly ER and urgent care visits. Moreover, the clinic strives to promote depression awareness, break stigmas, and offer life-saving resources.
|Oct 15th, 2023
|Beverly Hills Run of The STARS
|500-1,000
|Not Today Cancer
|Join this exciting race in support of Not Today Cancer, a non-profit organization. Funds contribute to the research and advancement of pediatric cancer treatments.
|Oct 21st, 2023
|Spacerock Trail Race
|500-1,000
|Running Community
|Experience a unique race through the enchanting trails of the renowned Vasquez Rocks Natural Park in Southern California. This iconic park has been featured as the backdrop in famous TV shows and movies like Star Trek, The Flintstones, Battlestar Galactica, Planet of the Apes, and several classic western films.
|Oct 15th, 2023
|Jeepers Creepers Run
|500 – 1,000
|Youth Groups
|This event aims to create top-quality experiences that encourage health and fitness, while also providing fun for participants. We will continue supporting local youth groups by donating a portion of the event proceeds, promoting our sponsors to thousands of athletes, and ensuring the delivery of high-quality events year after year in the area.
|Oct 21st, 2023
|Fit Fall Halloween Harvest
|100 – 500
|Seasonal/Halloween
|Join the beachside fall run, a Halloween-themed race for everyone! Dress up in costumes or running attire and enjoy a blend of traditional Halloween/Harvest fun with games, costume contests, selfies, and a military camp vibe supporting uniforms of all kinds.
|Oct, 22nd, 2023
|L.A. Cancer Challenge 5K Walk/Run
|1,000-5,000
|Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research
|This race benefits the Hirshberg Foundation For Pancreatic Cancer Research which uses their funds to the pancreatic cancer community as they fight to cure this disease.
|Oct 23rd, 2023
|SRLA Strength 10K & La Puente 5K
|1,000 – 5,000
|Students Run LA
|Join SRLA students and leaders for a fun run through the neighborhood and earn your first medal, along with an SRLA visor for all participants. Students Run LA is a private, non-profit that provides a free school-based mentoring and physical fitness program for underserved middle and high school students.
|Oct 28th, 2023
|Whittier Spooktacular 5K Run/Walk
|1000 – 5000
|Whittier Community Foundation
|Participate in Whittier’s Spooktacular 5K, where all runners receive unique finishers’ medals, chip-timing on a USATF-certified course, awards, cash prizes for top finishers, a delicious pancake breakfast, and other exciting offerings!
|Oct 28th, 2023
|Carrera De Los Muertos
|500-1,000
|Olvera Street Merchants Association Foundation (OSMAF)
|Join the Day of the Dead celebration with a 5k run/walk. Experience the charm of historic Olvera Street, enjoy music along the course, receive beautiful finisher medals, and join in the post-race Dia de los Muertos celebration. Donations will be given to Olvera Street Merchants Association Foundation to preserve the traditions of Olvera Street.
|Oct 29th, 2023
|Alhambra Pumpkin Run
|1,000-5,000
|Alhambra Educational Foundation
|The Alhambra Pumpkin Run 5K is a major annual city-wide event, attracting over 2,000 runners. Enjoy the scenic streets of Alhambra while being cheered on by neighbors with lemonade stands, signs, music, and lots of laughter!
|Nov 4th, 2023
|Run LA “City of Angels” 5K/10K/13.1 Fall
|100-500
|Running Community
|Take a relaxing run in the city of angels! Choose from either a 5k, 10k, or 13.1.
|Nov 4th, 2023
|Race For The Rescues
|1,000-5,000
|Better Together Forever, Cage to Couch, Cat Posse, Greener Pastures Farm Sanctuary, Heaven On Earth, Hollywood Rescue Grooming, Homeless to Forever, Kitty Bungalow, R&R Boxer Rescue, The Rescue Train, Southern California Labrador Retriever Rescue, Sante D’Or
|Race For The Rescues is a one-of-a-kind 501(c)3 non-profit organization committed to ending animal suffering and euthanasia. Their mission is to unite animal welfare organizations, combat pet overpopulation, and save numerous animal lives. Through this fundraising platform, they support animal non-profits in raising vital funds to sustain their life-saving initiatives.
|Nov 4th, 2023
|MMRF Los Angeles 5K
|100-500
|Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF)
|Join the MMRF Team for Cures Los Angeles 5K Walk Run and support their mission to accelerate smarter, faster cures for all patients. Be part of a 30,000 strong participant community across fourteen cities, taking action in the battle against multiple myeloma!
|Nov 4th, 2023
|5K Color Run – Fountain Valley, CA
|100-500
|Running Community
|Prepare for an exceptional level of fun at the 5K Color Run events! Begin with the complimentary white t-shirts at the starting line, and by the race’s end, you’ll be covered in vibrant colors. Receive your free finisher medal at the finish line, and after the race, the excitement continues with an unforgettable Finish Festival featuring music and spectacular color throws!
|Nov 4th-5th, 2023
|Malibu Half Marathon & 5k
|1,000-5,000
|Running Community
|Experience the incredibly scenic and flat beachside course of the 5K at Zuma Beach, Malibu. Enjoy breathtaking views of crashing waves, surfers, dolphins, and inspired runners.
|Nov 5th, 2023
|Dinosaur Dash 5K/10K
|1,000-5,000
|Tustin Public School Foundation
|The Dino Dash 5k/10k unites the community to support over 24,000 students in Tustin Unified School District. All proceeds go to the non-profit Tustin Public Schools Foundation and local public schools.
|Nov 5th, 2023
|Sandy Sprint California
|100-500
|Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation
|The Sandy Sprint brings the community together to combat ovarian cancer. Proceeds raised go towards supporting ovarian cancer research at UCLA.
|Nov 5th, 2023
|Donut Runners Rejoice 5K, 10K, 15K and Half Marathon
|100-500
|The Surfrider Foundation
|Celebrate National Donut Day! Support The Surfrider Foundation which commits to safeguarding the world’s oceans, waves, and beaches for everyone, utilizing a strong network of activists.