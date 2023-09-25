KTLA 5 is the place to find a race

If you are ready to make a run for it, we have compiled the most comprehensive list of 5k races in Southern California.

The length of a 5K is 3.1 miles – a distance people of most fitness levels can achieve. Plus, the “sole” purpose of many of these 5K’s is to support great causes in your community.

No matter your track record, we have a 5K for you.

Check out the links below to find charity runs, themed races, and competitive events for elite athletes. Gotta Run!

if you are organizing a 5K, or know of one that should be included on our 5K calendar, email 5k@ktla.com