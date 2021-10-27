Best ASUS laptop

If you want a large screen in an ASUS laptop, understand that a big, bright display is a major drain on the battery.

Which ASUS laptops are best?

Laptop computers are popular choices for many different people, especially those who need mobility. And one of the most well-known laptop manufacturers is ASUS.

ASUS makes a variety of laptop designs, ranging from low-priced simple models to high-end laptops that can match the power of desktop computers and perform a variety of tasks. You’ll find a range of screen sizes and storage capacities with ASUS models, simplifying the process of selecting a laptop for your needs.

Our favorite ASUS laptop model is the Vivobook S512FA-DB71 15.6-Inch Laptop, which has a vibrant screen and a thin design that you’ll love using in almost any setting.

What to know before you buy an ASUS laptop

When looking for the right ASUS laptop for your needs, think about how you plan to use the machine.

Web browsing and shopping

If you don’t plan to play games or stream videos on your ASUS laptop, you can opt for an inexpensive model. These laptops work nicely for web browsing, using e-mail, web shopping, and simple word processing.

Work

A mid-range ASUS laptop can often handle most business needs. Most models have a large screen, so you can have multiple windows open at one time, allowing you to multitask. And you’ll save some money by not needing a high-end video card or a solid-state drive.

Gaming and video streaming

Gaming or video streaming on an ASUS laptop requires a powerful, fast processor, plenty of RAM, and a strong graphics card. You’ll want a big display screen too.

Travel and mobility

ASUS has quite a few thin and lightweight laptops that are perfect for on-the-go computing. Or if you like to shoot photos in remote locations, you can carry a thin laptop with you to download and save your photos after each day of shooting.

What to look for in a quality ASUS laptop

Here are some features found in ASUS laptops that will enhance your enjoyment of the computer.

Two-in-one design

Some ASUS laptops allow you to flip the screen over, creating a touchscreen tablet. Or leave the screen as is, and it works like a traditional laptop. This feature does add a couple of hundred dollars to the price of the unit.

Screen size

Typical screen sizes for ASUS laptops are 11.6, 12.5, 13.3, and 15.6 inches (as measured diagonally). Larger screens are more common in their higher-priced models, but they’re better for watching movies, gaming, or multitasking.

Processor

Because you cannot upgrade the CPU, or processor, included inside the laptop, pick the fastest and most powerful processor you can afford at the time of purchase. Think of the CPU as the brains of the computer.

RAM

RAM, or random access memory, is the temporary storage area in the ASUS laptop. Software and data currently in use will be stored in RAM, so a larger amount of RAM enhances the speed with which the laptop operates.

Storage

Data storage capacity may be found in a hard disk drive (HDD), solid-state drive (SSD), or both in an ASUS laptop. SSDs access data quickly, but they cost more per gigabyte of storage than HDDs. SSD capacities are typically limited to 128GB or 256GB. HDDs may have 1TB of storage or more.

How much you can expect to spend on an ASUS laptop

A simple ASUS Chromebook laptop will cost $500 or less. Mid-range ASUS laptops work well for average computer users and run from $500 to $1,000. A powerful ASUS laptop made for gaming or high-end computing tasks may cost between $1,000 and $1,500.

ASUS laptop FAQ

Are laptops from ASUS easy to upgrade in the future?

A. Not really. Laptops in general are notoriously difficult to upgrade. However, with some ASUS models, you can add more RAM or swap out the hard drive more easily than with other laptop brands.

Is a Chromebook going to be powerful enough for my needs?

A. Chrome operating system is best used for word processing, web surfing, using apps, and e-mail. It’s mostly made for basic computing tasks, so if your usual computing needs go beyond the browser, you may need to consider a traditional operating system.

What are the best ASUS laptops to buy?

Top ASUS laptop

ASUS Vivobook S512FA-DB71 15.6-Inch Laptop

Our take: Huge 15.6-inch screen allows you to use this laptop for movies, gaming, or multitasking with multiple windows open.

What we like: Has a powerful Intel Core i7 processor. Uses a 1TB HDD and a 256GB SSD for tons of storage.

What we dislike: Battery capacity is a problem over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ASUS laptop for money

ASUS C302CA-DHM4 12.5-Inch Chromebook Flip

Our take: Chromebooks have their limitations, but it’s impossible to argue with the low price of this model.

What we like: Will handle basic computing needs nicely. You’ll appreciate the fast boot times with this Chromebook.

What we dislike: Touchpad quality could be better. Not able to run demanding software.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ASUS Vivobook F512DA-EB55-BL 15.6-Inch Laptop

Our take: Considering its price, this model has some excellent features, including an impressive 15.6-inch screen.

What we like: Comes with a 1TB HDD and a 128GB SSD for plenty of storage. Very thin form factor.

What we dislike: Build quality is not consistent from unit to unit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

