If you need a back scratcher for work, opt for one with a polished finish to maintain an air of professionalism.

What back scratcher is best?

Have you suffered a seemingly unreachable itch? When you have an itch that you can’t reach, it can feel like a cruel joke. Thankfully, the elegant simplicity of a back scratcher can help to resolve this predicament.

If you want to get yourself the best back scratcher on the market, follow our helpful buying guide. We have included reviews of a few favorites, like our pick for Best of the Best, the Cactus Scratcher Metal Retractable Back Scratcher with 2 Sides. The Cactus Scratcher has spikes of two different levels: “moderate” and “aggressive” — and it looks a lot like a cactus, too.

What to know before you buy a back scratcher

Cause of itching

Back scratchers are perfect for the everyday itch that you just can’t reach. However, if you have eczema, chickenpox, or any other medical cause of your discomfort and itching, you may not want to go straight to a back scratcher as your first option for relief. Any medically caused itching or discomfort should be assessed by a medical professional before you use a self-prescribed remedy, and that includes back scratchers.

Material

Back scratchers can be made from a number of materials. Some of the most popular are plastic, wood, and metal. Plastic tends to be the most affordable and the least durable. Wood is a step up in price and a step up in durability. Metal is generally the most durable and most expensive material. Many telescopic or otherwise adjustable back scratchers are of the metal sort.

Length

Most standard back scratchers are approximately a foot long. While a handful may be slightly longer, you would likely need a metal telescopic back scratcher if you wanted anything longer than about a foot.

Dimensions

The “head” of a back scratcher is the tip with which you scratch your back. The “fingers” are the spokes on that same end. There are back scratchers with varying head widths and finger lengths. Wider is better for more people, so look for a wide-head scratcher with as many fingers as possible to offer the best itch relief.

Handle

The handle of any back scratcher impacts its effectiveness. If you have a handle that feels solid, you’ll be more likely to scratch that unreachable itch in a shorter time — and with more control. Rubberized grips generally give the best results and offer the best downward pressure during use.

Durability

The seam between the arm and head of any back scratcher is usually its weakest point. Due to the pressure that is routinely placed on the head, this seam tends to be the part that breaks more often than anything else. Try to find either a single-piece back scratcher or one with a firmly fused head.

Portability

A back scratcher that folds down, or collapses, is your best option in terms of portability. Some people like to keep a back scratcher in their car or purse for easy use at any time. If this is something that’s important to you, you’ll need to find a back scratcher that can be easily reduced and stowed.

How much you can expect to spend on a back scratcher

Most back scratchers cost between $1-$20. Single scratchers and multipacks that sell for less than $10 may be flimsier and more breakable; plastic scratchers are common here. Wood and metal back scratchers, including those with sophisticated telescoping handles, are likely to cost between $10-$20. These products also tend to be more durable.

Back scratcher FAQ

Q. What makes a back scratcher versatile?

A. Telescopic models offer a range of lengths for you to use. There are a few models available that are also bendable — some people find this helpful for accessing itchy spots that are hard to reach.

Q. How long should my back scratcher last?

A. The answer to that question depends on the back scratcher you choose and how you use it. In general, a back scratcher should last a few years with proper care.

What are the best back scratchers to buy?

Top back scratcher

Cactus Scratcher Metal Retractable Back Scratcher with 2 Sides

What you should know: A two-for-one gem of a back scratcher with dual intensity levels.

What you’ll love: Two-sided head offers extra convenience. Reaches an astounding 26 inches.

What you should consider: The sharp side of the scratcher may be painful for those with sensitive skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top back scratcher for money

Cerrxian LEMENG Portable Extendable Telescopic Bear Claws Metal Back Scratcher

What you should know: Four back scratchers are included in this pack, which some find to be a steal.

What you’ll love: Rubber-coated handle and telescopic hands make for a good grip and a good feel.

What you should consider: Handles broke for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kinsman Enterprises Reach N Scratch Bendable Back Scratcher

What you should know: Curved design is a genius solution to a common problem.

What you’ll love: Bendable design can reach any part of the back.

What you should consider: Expensive and sometimes hard to bend to the right shape.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

