Best barbell collar

Barbell collars slip over the ends of your barbell to keep the weight plates from accidentally sliding off. They can help you do strength training exercises, which help to build strong muscles, preserve your bone density and decrease the risk of osteoporosis. If you’re looking for a great one to start with, you can’t go wrong with the Hex Quick Release Olympic Barbell Collar.

What to know before you buy a barbell collar

Consider the locking mechanism

There are several different kinds of locking mechanisms available for barbell collars, including spring-style, quick-release, screw-down, compression and Velcro. Spring-style barbell collars are made of coiled stainless steel that you squeeze on the ends to open slightly, slide on and let go. Quick-release barbell collars are the most common. You can simply pop the quick-release lever up and slide the barbell collar off.

Screw-down barbell collars come with screws that you need to tighten and loosen each time you want to change the weight plates. Compression barbell collars slide over the bar and twist to clamp. You can twist this barbell collar in the opposite direction to release it. Velcro barbell collars include Velcro straps that wrap around the barbell. These barbell collars tend to be very adaptable and portable, but they are also fairly rare.

Think about the materials

The most common materials for barbell collars are stainless steel, aluminum, rubber and nylon. The best kind of material comes down to personal preference since there are high-quality products across the board. Aluminum barbell collars are slightly more expensive, but they tend to be better quality than other materials.

Find a barbell collar that’s easy to use

It’s important to find barbell collars that are simple to use since you will be using them regularly. The barbell collar should easily slide on and off the bar, and you should be able to securely lock and unlock it with little to no effort. If you can’t easily lock and unlock the barbell collar or slide it on and off the bar, then you might begin to hate switching out the weight plates and could end up using the wrong weight.

What to look for in a quality barbell collar

Comfortable grip

You should always select a barbell collar model with a comfortable grip, especially if you’re using spring-style barbell collars. Your hands won’t be in the right shape for weight lifting if your barbell collar harms your hands while you’re attaching it.

Nonslip

Only buy barbell collars that are nonslip. Barbell collars that slip or pop open can cause the weights to wobble, since dropping your weights could be catastrophic. You should never purchase a barbell collar that only sort of does its job.

Travel bag

Some barbell collars come with travel bags, which is a great accessory to have on hand since your barbell collars are simple to transport and won’t easily get lost.

How much you can expect to spend on a barbell collar

Barbell collars range in price from about $5-$25.

Barbell collar FAQ

Why is it crucial to use barbell collars?

A. You have to swap out plates frequently to adjust the weight of the barbell for various workouts when you’re lifting weights with a barbell. The barbell clamp collar securely holds all of your weights in place to offer balance while you are lifting weights. Barbell collars also quickly disengage, so you are able to switch out the weight plates as necessary.

How much do barbell collars weigh?

A. The weight of the barbell collars is negligible for the most part, which means they won’t add a significant amount to the overall amount that you’re lifting. Most barbell collars only weigh about half a pound, but if you want a set of barbell collars with some weight to them, you can buy barbell collar sets that are about two and a half pounds a collar.

Why do some barbell collars not fit your barbell?

A. There are two different sizes for barbells. A traditional barbell is only about 1 inch in diameter, while an Olympic barbell has sleeves that are about 2 inches in diameter. They rotate to decrease the torque on your wrists. The collar won’t fit if you buy a traditional barbell collar but have an Olympic barbell or if you buy an Olympic barbell collar but have a standard-sized barbell.

What are the best barbell collars to buy?

Top barbell collar

Hex Quick Release Olympic Barbell Collar

What you need to know: These barbell collars are durable, lightweight and meant for two-inch Olympic barbells.

What you’ll love: They come in bright colors that make them simple to locate. The Lock-Jaw Hex has a unique design that enables you to clamp the barbell collar securely into place without needing too much force.

What you should consider: They might slide if you drop them from overhead.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top barbell collar for the money

Greententljs 2-inch Quick Release Olympic Barbell Clamps

What you need to know: These are an excellent option for basic weight lifting exercises.

What you’ll love: This pair of Greententljs barbell collars are composed of rubber, steel and nylon and are meant for 2-inch Olympic barbells. They are also extremely secure and simple to put on and take off.

What you should consider: These are ideal for bench presses, squats and deadlifts and could slip if they’re used for exercises with plenty of movement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Iron Lab Olympic Barbell Collar Pair

What you need to know: These barbell collars are simple to put on and take off and perfect for quick-change classes.

What you’ll love: They are made of high-strength nylon with high-pressure processing and casting. The pair of 2-inch Olympic barbell clamps are meant for quick weight changes.

What you should consider: These tend to slide around when you place too much weight on them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

