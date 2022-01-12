Best Bluetooth speaker with microphone

Although Alexander Graham Bell invented the first microphone in 1876, it wasn’t until 1886 that it became a practical device when Thomas Edison perfected the carbon microphone.

Which Bluetooth speaker with a microphone is best?

With the advent of affordable wired and wireless headphones with built-in microphones, it is increasingly difficult to purchase Bluetooth speakers that come with microphones preinstalled. However, for those interested in a desktop unit that provides excellent speaker and microphone quality while still offering great portability, several models fit the bill. For example, the lightweight and reliable Jabra Speak 710 MS Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for Softphones and Mobile Phones offers an immersive audio experience while providing HD quality voice capture.

What to know before you buy a Bluetooth speaker with microphone

Wireless microphones are unlicensed, but only up to a point

Given the extreme importance of wireless communication in transportation, national infrastructure, the military and many other domains, the FCC or Federal Communications Commission is continually reviewing such devices. To clarify, most people can use wireless microphones so long as they fall under the following criteria as defined by the FCC:

The unlicensed use of wireless microphones in TV band spectrum is subject to certain restrictions – including lower power levels than licensed operations, they may not cause harmful interference, and they must accept any interference from other users that operate in the band. In addition, unlicensed wireless microphones can operate on other frequency bands under the FCC’s Part 15 rules (e.g., the 902-928 MHz band, the 1920-1930 MHz band, and the 2.4 GHz band) See FCC 15-100

This boils down to Bluetooth speakers with wireless microphones being fully legal to use and operate, but this may be subject to restriction at any time. Last year, wireless microphones that operated in the 600 MHz service band had to cease operations by July 13, 2020, to avoid causing interference for new wireless licensees.

Excellent option for frequent travelers and outdoor enthusiasts

Whether you frequently travel for work or pleasure or find yourself limited to what you can fit in a hiking haversack, you are likely all too familiar with the frustration of not being able to bring your favorite tunes. Furthermore, depending on your personal and business commitments, staying in contact with loved ones and business associates can be vital to avoiding miscommunications.

As such, Bluetooth speakers with microphones present an affordable option for those who like to stay on the move and keep their music and communication methods within easy reach. Since many such units are built out of materials including aluminum and offer waterproofing and IPX resistance, you can rest assured that shocks, drops and inclement weather will not cause an issue.

Enjoy the ability to take calls or meetings anywhere with ease

Whether you happen to be on the hiking trail, a rented conference room or huddled around a laptop in a hotel room, having to struggle with a complicated device that makes answering calls difficult is the last thing you need. Thankfully for you, the selected models of Bluetooth speakers with microphones have been specifically selected for their ability to answer calls at the press of a single button.

In addition, all of the selected devices are extremely easy to set up and use right out of the box and offer intelligent features such as instant reconnect to the last used device. Wherever you happen to find yourself needing music or conversation, these units will help you ensure the quality of both remains undiminished.

What to look for in a quality Bluetooth speaker with microphone

Offers compatibility with a wide range of communications platforms

When considering the increasingly interconnected and electronic nature of modern communications, the importance of having a widely compatible unit cannot be overstated. Since companies, organizations and individuals rely on web communication services of all kinds to stay in touch, having a Bluetooth speaker with a microphone that is unable to connect to a Skype call can be very unfortunate.

That said, the selected models offer compatibility with an impressive array of services, including GoToMeeting, Chromebox, Skype for Business, Adobe Connect, Google Hangouts and many more. Rather than awkwardly trying to text your potential client or coworker that you can’t respond or hear them, save yourself the trouble and avoid such issues by purchasing the best unit for the job from the start.

Impressive technical features like battery life, charging time and more

If you purchased a Bluetooth speaker with a microphone to enjoy music or calls at something of a distance, you might be annoyed to have to stand right next to the unit to be heard during a conversation. Furthermore, having a unit that runs out of battery quickly and takes an incredibly long time to recharge rather defeats the purpose of having a portable device in the first place.

Thankfully for you, the selected models feature impressive operation times from 18 to 24 hours (depending on settings and sound levels), as well as rapid recharge capabilities and Bluetooth connection ranges from anywhere between 50 to 100 feet. By investing in a technically capable Bluetooth speaker and microphone model, you can save yourself considerable frustration and annoyance.

Offers excellent microphone tech backed up by software and hardware

If you end up purchasing a Bluetooth speaker with a microphone that doesn’t offer great technology, to begin with, you are unlikely to be satisfied with your purchase. For example, if you are meeting with up to five colleagues and need to ensure that everyone can be clearly heard, having a quality omnidirectional microphone is a key component.

In addition, some models offer advanced features, including EQ or equalization and HD voice quality and the ability to connect with digital voice assistants. Regardless of your particular technical aptitude, you can find a model whose features and abilities best suit your needs.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bluetooth speaker with microphone

Depending on your desired features and budget constraints, a quality Bluetooth speaker with microphone can cost $28-$222.

Best Bluetooth speaker with microphone FAQ

How can I connect my Bluetooth speaker with a microphone to my Wi-Fi?

A. All of the selected models offer the ability to connect to your Internet and other devices with simple button presses, with no fancy or complicated setup required.

Can I use the microphone independently of the speaker set up?

A. Yes. Both the stereo speaker setup and the microphone setup are completely independent. Of course, videoconferencing and other applications may require you to use both simultaneously. There is no reason you can’t use one or the other as needed.

What’s the best Bluetooth speaker with microphone to buy?

Top Bluetooth speaker with microphone

Jabra Speak 710 MS Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for Softphones and Mobile Phones

What you need to know: This is a lightweight and reliable Bluetooth speaker with a microphone for business and travel.

What you’ll love: This unit features immersive sound for music and calls as well as intuitive plug-and-play connectivity to facilitate easy connections using both Bluetooth and USB. In addition, this unit has an omnidirectional microphone and HD voice capable of capturing up to six people simultaneously.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with the mute function performing unreliably.

Top Bluetooth speaker with microphone for the money

Upgraded Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker with IPX5 Waterproof Stereo Sound

What you need to know: An extremely affordable Bluetooth speaker with a microphone that still offers impressive features.

What you’ll love: This unit offers 24-hour worry-free battery life and Bluetooth connections up to 66 feet away, as well as IPX5-rated protection against drinks, spills and other liquids. In addition, users can enjoy Amazon Alexa compatibility using the built-in microphone.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with the charging ports becoming damaged and unusable.

Worth checking out

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) Wireless Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with Microphone

What you need to know: This is a high-end Bluetooth speaker with a microphone for those who prefer quality and appearance combined.

What you’ll love: This unit features a peak power of 2×140 watts with a dust and water-resistant aluminum construction, as well as up to 18 hours of use at high volume before recharging. In addition, users can adjust equalization settings with the custom companion app.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with plasticized and distorted audio from the speakers.

