Best BTS merch

BTS was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. With their relatable lyrics and catchy music, they continue to entertain and delight their growing fanbase with every new song they release.

Which BTS merchandise is best?

BTS is a worldwide phenomenon. Their music and successes have skyrocketed them from being a small boy band from South Korea in 2010 into one of the world’s most prominent (if not the biggest) musical groups. With their relatable lyrics and catchy music, they continue to entertain and delight their growing fanbase with every new song they release. With such a popular group of artists, it is only natural that there would be a high demand for their merchandise.

What to know before you by BTS merch

Who is BTS?

BTS stands for “Bangtan Sonyeondan,” which means “Bulletproof Boy Scouts.” They are a KPop group comprised of seven members, including Rap Monster, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Originally signed with Big Hit Entertainment in South Korea in 2010, the boy band skyrocketed to international fame in 2017, making their way to the US with their album “Love Yourself: Tear.”

What is BTS ARMY?

BTS ARMY refers to the devoted fans of BTS. ARMY stands for “Adorable Representative MC for Youth,” a badge that fans of the boy group wear with pride. The meaning behind this namesake refers to the devotion and dedication that fans share with BTS. With the military associations, the name translates to how BTS and their fans will always be together. Every year, BTS hosts recruitment, where fans can become official members of their ARMY.

Kinds of BTS merch

If you can think of it, then there is probably BTS merch of it. Most common types of BTS merch include wearables, such as shirts, hats, necklaces and keychains. However, many other types of merch extend beyond wearables, such as BTS dolls, lights and other toys.

What to look for in quality BTS merch

Merch gift sets

Gift sets are quintessential packs of items for fans. Usually, they include several items of equal value, ranging from postcards to sticker packs. Gift sets are great options as gifts for fans both old and new, as the wide variety offers lots of items to get you excited.

Bias

A “bias” in Kpop refers to a fan’s favorite member within a particular Kpop group. A fan’s bias comes down to a complete matter of preference and can be dependent on which member a fan finds the most talented or appealing.

How much you can expect to spend on BTS merch

How much you will spend on BTS merchandise will depend heavily on the kind of merchandise you want to buy. Many of BTS’ gift sets make great gifts for fans and can cost $10-$20. If you want to buy BTS clothing, such as shirts or jackets, the price can range $20-$60. Finally, if you’re looking to invest in some of BTS’ albums or cd’s you can expect the price to range $20-$100, depending on the album.

BTS merch FAQ

When did BTS begin to become popular in the United States?

A. In 2017, BTS began their journey into the global music market with their album Love Yourself: Tear, in which their single “Mic Drop” topped the U.S. Billboard 200.

What is the best type of BTS merch to buy for someone new to ARMY?

A. Most, if not all, BTS fans have a bias. Before buying BTS merch for a fellow fan, it will be essential to know their bias and buy something based on their preferences.

What is the best BTS merch to buy?

Best of the best BTS merch

BTS Fans Gift Set for Army

What you need to know: This BTS gift set is perfect for any fan of BTS, whether they are new to ARMY or not.

What you’ll love: The gift set includes one drawstring bag, 66 stickers, one lanyard, two face masks, two keychains, seven bracelets and four buttons.

What you should consider: A few users have mentioned that the face masks run big.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Best bang for your buck BTS merch

Kpop BTS Bangtan Boys Gifts Set

What you need to know: This BTS gift set is another excellent choice for fans looking for a little bit of different variety in their gift sets.

What you’ll love: The gift set features 40 postcards, 12 stickers, one hat, one face mask, one ring, one necklace, two buttons, one phone ring holder and one keychain.

What you should consider: A few users reported that a few of the items were missing in some of the packs.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Honorable mentions

BTS Mini Doll

What you need to know: Show off your favorite member of BTS with these official mini-dolls of all seven members.

What you’ll love: There is a mini-doll for each BTS member, all posing in a cute, miniature form. They are also offered in different outfits as well.

What you should consider: The dolls are only three inches and are somewhat small.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Teiniuby Bangtan Boys Hoodie Love Yourself Sweatshirt

What you need to know: This BTS Love Yourself hoodie is perfect for staying warm and cozy while still representing your favorite boys.

What you’ll love: This hoodie is unisex and is sold in three distinct colors, including black, white and pink.

What you should consider: A few users mentioned liking the hoodie’s quality but wishing it was more wrinkleproof.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Unisex Cute Print Bucket Hat Summer Beach Travel Fisherman Cap

What you need to know: Represent your favorite BTS album or song with one of several different bucket hats from throughout BTS’ career.

What you’ll love: This bucket hat design is fun and portable, made to be unisex and true to size. There are over a dozen designs from which to choose.

What you should consider: The hats are handwash only and should not be used in the washing machine.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

