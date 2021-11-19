Best budget gifts for your brother-in-law

Which gifts for your brother-in-law are best?

Holiday shopping can be challenging, especially when looking for gifts for a brother-in-law. Thankfully, there are a ton of gift ideas for your brother-in-law that are not only guaranteed to make them happy, but are also completely reasonable in price. Whether your brother-in-law is a rough-and-tumble outdoorsman or an introspective introvert, there’s bound to be a perfect gift for them that doesn’t break your budget.

Work and travel gifts

Polarspex Retro Sunglasses

If you don’t know what your brother-in-law likes, take ZZ Top’s advice and get them some cheap sunglasses. These inexpensive Polarspex retro shades resemble a popular name-brand style that retails for hundreds, so they’re visually appealing. Every pair is polarized, eliminating pesky glare, and with dozens of color and design variations, there’s bound to be a pair your brother-in-law will love. They also come with a premium heavy wool felt protective storage pouch to keep the new shades scratch-free.

Travelambo Slim Wallet with RFID

There comes a time in every brother-in-law’s life when it’s time to replace their bulky, worn and torn wallet. Overstuffed wallets are terrible for back health, so encourage them to downsize to this minimalist wallet that’s built for the bare essentials. Although it’s small, there’s still plenty of room for several credit cards, business cards and even small amounts of cash. It also has a convenient ID window pocket and an embedded RFID shield, making it as useful as larger wallets without the extra material and lower back pain.

FGA Insulated Travel Coffee Tumbler

If your brother-in-law is an early bird, an insulated travel mug makes a great gift. This FGA tumbler is insulated to keep hot beverages hot for up to four hours and cold for up to six. It’s sleek and comfortable to hold, and it features a spill-proof, shatterproof lid that’s easy to use. It’s a suitable substitute for similar travel mugs that retail for twice the price.

Tozo T6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Charging Case

This set of earbuds is a great low-budget substitute for Apple’s AirPods or Beats By Dre earbuds. It’s quick and easy to pair to a device, and it has an IPX8 water resistant rating (waterproof up to 1 meter for 30 minutes), making it ideal for breaking a sweat. The charging case keeps the buds charged for 6 hours of playtime, thanks in part to its rapid-charging capability. It’s great for either an exciting audiobook, provocative podcast or an EDM playlist.

LapGear Home Office Lap Desk

Now that working from home is commonplace, your brother-in-law might need something simple that makes remote work easier. This lap desk is lightweight, comfortable and pragmatic. Available in six attractive colors, it features a built-in mousepad, smartphone slot and device ledge to keep their laptop or tablet from sliding off. It also boasts breathable dual-bolster padding on the bottom side, which will protect their legs from overheating devices. It’s a great utility for working from the couch.

Hobby and fun gifts

Binoteck 10×42 Binoculars

A great pair of binoculars makes a great gift for both established outdoorsmen and hopeful hobbyists. While some of the higher-priced models might be out of your budget, this pair is high-quality at a bargain, featuring 10x magnification and 42-millimeter objective lenses that provide a wide field-of-view. They’re also durable and water-resistant — two qualities that will make this gift last the elements and the test of time. Throw in a copy of the Kaufman Field Guide to Birds of North America to jump-start your brother-in-law’s bird-watching hobby.

Eptison 16-Piece Cocktail Shaker Set

Does your brother-in-law enjoy a classic cocktail from time to time? Give them the gift of mixology with this expansive, but inexpensive cocktail creation kit. It comes with everything you need to make a top-shelf drink. The tools are all made from stainless steel, the fashionable bamboo stand is eco-friendly and the included pocket-size book features 30 cocktail recipes. If your brother-in-law wants to elevate their bartending game, The Art of Mixology is an excellent book for beginners.

Fila Men’s Vulc 13 Mid-Plus Walking Shoe

Add a little modern style and flair to your brother-in-law’s shoe collection with these sleek and slick sneakers by ‘90s stalwart Fila. They’re available in more than a dozen colorways, making it easier to pinpoint the right pair for their personality. With a rugged leather upper, cushioned midsole and durable rubber sole, this pair is comfortable and tough. Just make sure your brother-in-law doesn’t wear these to the blacktop basketball court — these shoes are made for walking.

Home Style Cookery Cookbook by Matty Matheson

If you’re not familiar with Matty Matheson, he’s responsible for some of the most hilarious and delicious online cooking content. The Canadian chef offers some of his best variations on homestyle classics and elevated kitchen staples, including recipes for dishes like Thanksgiving stuffing butternut squash, Texas-style prime rib, kitchen sink salad and fish sticks with Kewpie tartar sauce. Filled with humor and love, this is a perfect way to make cooking fun.

Writer Emergency Pack by Quote-Unquote Press

Whether your brother-in-law is a professional writer or an aspiring author, this Writer Emergency Pack is a fun and useful way to generate new ideas. Featuring 26 illustrated cards, this emergency pack is flush with practical writing inspiration and brainstorming fuel. With a focus on story, character and conflict, this is a great gift for a future fiction superstar. For extra brownie points, give your brother-in-law this writing memoir by modern-master Stephen King for additional inspiration.

