Best cheap L-shaped desk

There’s no need to settle for a boring rectangular desk when a cheap L-shaped desk can transform your office without breaking the bank.

Which cheap L-shaped desk is best?

Making your desk as comfortable and convenient as possible helps make it more enjoyable. Whether you have a long workday ahead or piles of homework to get through, L-shaped desks provide plenty of surface area and sometimes storage to increase your efficiency. Finding one that’s cheap and fits your budget makes the task much more manageable.

A tremendous cheap L-shaped desk to consider for your office or homework station is the CubiCubi L-Shaped Desk Computer Corner Desk.

What to know before you buy a cheap L-shaped desk

Materials

As you shop for a cheap L-shaped desk, you want to get one made out of materials that will last. Unfortunately, cheap desks don’t usually come in expensive woods or metals unless you’re lucky enough to find one you can thrift. Most cheap desks are particleboard or composite wood. They may also be synthetic materials or a mixture of binders.

Cleanliness and scratch proofing

Some type of mess at your desk is inevitable. Whether that’s spilled coffee or dust collecting over time, you’re going to face a cleaning day at some point. Choosing a desk that’s easy to wipe down and won’t scratch easily can help maintain its appearance. For sensitive surfaces, you may want to consider using a desk pad to protect your desk from scratches and spills.

Storage

Some cheap L-shaped desks come with drawers and cubbies to organize all your office supplies. Others feature only the top of the desk and sturdy legs. Consider your work and requirements since you may or may not have a lot of items needing organization. What is best for you, a streamlined surface area or plenty of storage space to contain your belongings? If paying a little bit extra is worth drawer space and under desk shelves, then you may need to splurge for efficiency’s sake.

What to look for in a quality cheap L-shaped desk

Sturdiness

A lot of cheap L-shaped desks sacrifice sturdiness for a lower price tag. While that may save you money upfront, you could end up bamboozled if the desk collapses under the weight of your computer. Sturdiness is perhaps the most crucial feature of a cheap L-shaped desk. You shouldn’t feel concerned that your equipment may break due to a flimsy desk, and you don’t want it to wobble around as you use it throughout the day.

Size

Your desk needs to fit properly in the area you’ve selected. While cheap L-shaped desks are obviously shaped like an L, they come in various sizes and even corner angles to fit different spaces. Measure your room and check the dimension details on a product you’re considering to ensure it will fit properly.

Leg space

Most desks are designed to give you plenty of desk space, but many manufacturers of cheap models don’t put a lot of thought into the ergonomics of the design. Check the desk frame and make sure it won’t obstruct your legs. Also, make sure that the desk is high enough for you to sit comfortably with your preferred office chair.

Usable surface space

Even a cheap L-shaped desk should give you plenty of usable surface area. There should be room for everything you need to keep on it: your computer, desk organizer, printer and any other paraphernalia you need for your work.

Easy assembly

Anytime you purchase a cheap L-shaped desk online, it will likely be shipped in flat boxes and not assembled. This means you will need to tackle the task of putting your workstation together on your own. Clear instructions and quality assembly hardware make assembly painless.

How much you can expect to spend on a cheap L-shaped desk

You can find a cheap L-shaped desk for $80-$300.

Cheap L-shaped desk FAQ

Are L-shaped desks more stable?

A. It depends. Many new L-shaped desks provide more stability due to their extra support, but a cheap L-shaped desk is not necessarily more stable than an expensive traditional wood desk. Some cheap models can be shaky. If possible, test the stability of your desk before committing to it.

Can two people use an L-shaped desk?

A. Two people can certainly share a workspace on some L-shaped desks. Some models are large enough to supply two work areas without compromising space. However, some L-shaped desks are too small for them to function efficiently.

What are the best cheap L-shaped desks to buy?

Top cheap L-shaped desk

CubiCubi L-Shaped Desk Computer Corner Desk

What you need to know: If your style is minimalistic and streamlined, this modern L-shaped desk will fit both your budget and design preferences.

What you’ll love: Made out of high-quality iron pipes, this desk can work as a computer desk, gaming surface or study area. It includes practical accessories such as a small desktop table, drawer and a hook to hold headphones or bags. Make your office fashionable and functional when you snag this L-shaped desk.

What you should consider: There are some complaints about the drawer not being of the highest quality and the desk wobbling on carpeted surfaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cheap L-shaped desk for money

Lauraland L Shaped Desk 55 Inch

What you need to know: Keep to your budget while optimizing your workspace with this lightweight, subtle L-shaped desk.

What you’ll love: Made from a high-quality MDF board, this modern desk offers the perfect blend of modern technology and old-fashioned stability. Non-slip and scratch-resistant, it will help increase your productivity while retaining its shape. The waterproof surface gives you peace of mind against spills.

What you should consider: Some users report confusion and dissatisfaction with the assembly instructions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Terraces Modern L-Shaped Desk Corner Computer Desk

What you need to know: With a rounded corner and a classic L-shape, this cheap desk won’t dent your budget when providing a productive space to work.

What you’ll love: Choose your preferred colors and create your ideal workspace with this desk. PD class particleboard gives you an edge and style. Adjustable leg pads offer flexibility in height while helping the desk retain its balance, even on carpet and uneven floors.

What you should consider: Some users don’t love the sloped corner, saying you lose space if you place this desk into a corner of a room.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

