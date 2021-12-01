Not all Christmas lights are suitable for outdoor use, so be sure to choose the correct type if you want to decorate the exterior of your home.

Which Christmas lights are best?

Christmas lights are among the most iconic and notable decorations of the season, perhaps second only to Christmas trees. You can find many types of Christmas lights in classic white or bright colors to wrap around trees or to adorn the whole exterior of your home.

Whatever kind of Christmas lights you require, this guide contains the information you need to select the perfect ones. Our favorites are LEDWholesalers’ LED Color-Changing Lights, which are sure to wow the neighbors with their ability to gradually change hues.

What to know before you buy Christmas lights

Types of Christmas lights

It’s important to choose the right Christmas lights to suit your decorating needs, even if it means you have to shop around a little.

String lights are classic Christmas lights that come on a single strand. These range from small lights that are ideal for decorating a Christmas tree or wrapping around a banister to larger lights best suited to outdoor use.

are classic Christmas lights that come on a single strand. These range from small lights that are ideal for decorating a Christmas tree or wrapping around a banister to larger lights best suited to outdoor use. Curtain lights have a number of long strands of lights that hang down from a single wire running along the top. You can use them to create a feature wall in your home or for an eye-catching outdoor display.

have a number of long strands of lights that hang down from a single wire running along the top. You can use them to create a feature wall in your home or for an eye-catching outdoor display. Net lights are set into a criss-cross, fishnet-like web of wires. They’re usually used to cover bushes for a magical effect.

Bulb type

Christmas lights either have LED bulbs or incandescent bulbs. LEDs are gradually overtaking incandescent bulbs in popularity since they’re inexpensive to run, are extremely safe as they don’t heat up, last tens of thousands of hours, and don’t cause the whole string to stop working if one bulb burns out. LED Christmas lights may cost a little more to buy than incandescent options, but you save money in the long run due to their longevity and lower running costs.

What to look for in quality Christmas lights

Color

Do you prefer cheerful reds, greens, blues, and yellows, or classic white lights? There’s no correct answer here, so choose whichever makes you happy.

Blinking patterns

Most Christmas lights can either stay on continuously or blink on and off in a variety of patterns. If you specifically want blinking lights, make sure the ones you choose offer several patterns so you can choose a pattern that works for you.

Length

It’s important to know the length of your chosen Christmas lights, especially if you want them to fit a particular area. You can often string several light strands together, but check the instructions for safety advice.

Number of bulbs

Check the number of bulbs as well as the length of the string, because some are positioned closer together than others.

How much you can expect to spend on Christmas lights

The price of Christmas lights can vary from less than $10 to over $50, depending on the types of lights, the length of strings, and the number of individual lights.

Christmas lights FAQ

Q. What’s the difference between warm white and cool white?

A. You may see Christmas lights listed as warm white or cool white (sometimes called bright white). Warm white lights have orange/yellow undertones so they’re more akin to the light from a fire or candle. Cool white lights have blue undertones and, therefore, feel crisp like the light on a snowy day.

Q. How do I control my Christmas lights?

A. Christmas lights that offer a range of blinking patterns or color-changing options either come with a remote control or a wired box attached to the string of lights with buttons that let you alternate between the various settings. Some controls are easier to use than others.

What are the best Christmas lights to buy?

Top Christmas light

LEDWholesalers’ LED Color-Changing Lights

Our take: These unique string lights will delight children and adults alike with their ability to change hues.

What we like: LED bulbs gradually change colors. A linkable string of 50 bulbs stretches 16 feet. Can be used indoors or outdoors. Quality construction.

What we dislike: Light wasn’t bright enough for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Christmas light for the money

Noma/Inliten’s Holiday Wonderland 100-Count Clear Christmas Light Set

Our take: Good for indoor or outdoor decorating, these affordable lights have a green wire to blend in with the foliage.

What we like: Features 100 bulbs of a 25-foot wire. Connect up to three sets of lights together. Pleasant warm white hue.

What we dislike: Incandescent bulbs don’t last as long as LEDs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Twinkle Star 100 LED Star String Lights

Our take: Thanks to the eye-catching starry light pattern, these Christmas lights stand out from the crowd.

What we like: White or colorful options available. Suitable for indoor or outdoor use. Multiple strands can be strung together.

What we dislike: Not so easy to untangle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.