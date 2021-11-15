Best Chromebook Black Friday deals

While Chromebooks are designed for using information stored in the cloud, they’re perfectly capable of running apps offline and storing data on their built-in drive or a microSD card.

Which Chromebook Black Friday deals are best?

Chrome OS is one of the least resource-intensive operating systems ever found on a laptop, and its access to the Google Play Store makes it especially versatile. Chrome doesn’t require very powerful hardware, so you won’t have to spend much to get a good Chromebook. On the other hand, a model with more capable components can improve your experience, especially when running more resource-heavy apps.

How to pick the right Chromebook for you

At the bottom end, the requirements for running Chrome OS are remarkably low. Some of the most efficient traditional PC CPUs, like low-power Intel Pentium and AMD Athlon processors, are capable of running Chrome with no issues. However, highly efficient processors like the ones found in smartphones are also effective in Chromebooks. If you like to game on Chrome OS, use other resource-intensive apps or do a lot of multitasking, consider a newer AMD Athlon Silver, upgraded Intel Celeron or even a Windows-ready Intel Core CPU, some of which are even considered overkill for Chrome OS.

As far as storage goes, you can get by with just 32GB of onboard memory because Chrome OS itself doesn’t take up much space. Once you start installing apps, though, you’ll probably fill up that 32GB pretty quickly, so you’ll want to supplement it with a good microSD card. Keep in mind that internal storage is almost always faster than SD cards, so if you look for a Chromebook with 64GB or 128GB of internal flash storage, you’ll be able to get better performance out of your entire collection of apps. One other note about memory is that most Chromebooks are designed with 4GB of system RAM and some even come with 8GB, but you’ll rarely run into a recently released model with 2GB or less (which is less than the recommended amount of system memory for most apps).

There are several other features worth considering when selecting the right Chromebook. Screen size, of course, determines how much real estate you have to work with and is directly related to how portable the laptop is overall. Some of the top Chromebooks on the market also sport 360-degree hinges that let you use the unit as a tablet. While Chromebooks are almost never as light as actual tablets and therefore tough to use with one hand, both tablet and tent mode (where the keyboard serves as a tablet stand) make it especially easy to enjoy media while traveling or use touch-based software.

The best Chromebook deals right now

HP Chromebook x2

One of the most technologically advanced Chromebooks on the market, the x2 is equipped with a number of features that will make your life easier. These include an impressive display panel that measures 11 inches with a 1440p resolution, 400 nit peak brightness and 100% sRGB gamut coverage, all of which are better than even many great Windows laptops. The battery lasts for over 11 hours of use and, when it’s empty, can be recharged to 50% in 45 minutes using USB-C Power Delivery. It’s among the very few 2-in-1 detachable Chromebooks, offering a high level of versatility.

Sold by HP

Lenovo Chromebook Duet

This 10-inch model is as small as any other Chromebook out there and, unlike most others, is actually a self-contained tablet with a detachable keyboard. Since all the components are packed in behind the screen, it’s remarkably compact and lightweight, and therefore is the most portable Chromebook we’ve seen yet. While the small keyboard does take a little getting used to, this affordable machine is impressive in terms of both portability and performance.

Sold by Lenovo and Amazon

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5

Complete with a high-speed Intel Core processor and 1080p display, this one performs as well and looks as good as any other Chromebook on the market, and it comes at a reasonable price. It weighs less than most, claims a 10-hour battery life and has a responsive, glossy touch display as well as the latest in wireless connectivity. If for some reason you need even more firepower, the Flex 5i is a great choice, outfitted with newer and more powerful components, but it’s also notably more expensive.

Sold by Amazon

Acer Chromebook Spin 311

From a manufacturer known for affordable home computers, the Spin 311 is a popular model that offers a convertible 2-in-1 design and is among the most affordable options out there. Its two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports ensure you’ll be able to connect just about as many peripherals as you could need, and despite the unit’s low cost, it sports high-speed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Sold by: Amazon

HP Chromebook x360 12b

Considering how many great laptops HP has released, it’s no surprise that the company is one of the top producers of Chromebooks. This particular version of the Chromebook 12b has easy-to-use operating system that is fast in every possible way. This Chromebook has 4GB memory, 12 inch diagonal HD display and touch screen.

Sold by HP

Lenovo Chromebook 11.6-Inch

Outfitted with an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU and 4GB of high-speed RAM, this one’s easily powerful enough to provide a smooth Chrome OS experience with little to no slowdowns. Since it’s so compact, the 768p resolution actually delivers a relatively crisp picture, and the unit as a whole is especially durable. It has two USB-A ports and two USB-C ports in addition to Wi-Fi connectivity and a microSD card slot. Possibly most important, it’s about as affordable as any laptop on the market.

Sold by Amazon

Acer Flagship Chromebook

Measuring 15.6 inches with a slim bezel and 1080p resolution, this premium Chromebook looks every bit as good as many full-featured Windows laptops but costs far less. The components inside are capable of running the lightweight Google OS without difficulty and even allow for moderate multitasking. There are plenty of ports, a memory card reader and long-range wireless connectivity, and the keyboard is nicer to type on than much of the competition.

Sold by Amazon

HP Chromebook x360

The Intel Pentium Silver N5030 CPU inside the latest refresh of the x360 is among the very few quad-core processors found in any Chromebook, which makes it perfect for multitasking and running the most resource-intensive Chrome OS apps. The 4GB of RAM helps with that, too, boasting a 3733MHz clock speed, which is tops out of all Chromebooks. It claims a battery life above 12 hours and the full-size keyboard is a pleasure to use.

Sold by HP

HP Chromebook 14b

The 14b sports a 1080p touchscreen that’s driven by an AMD Radeon graphics processor that’s embedded in a surprisingly powerful AMD Athlon central processing unit. This makes it a great choice for playing any of the many games found in the Google Play Store. It also features a backlit keyboard and precise touchpad with gesture support, and there’s a pair of microphones to go along with the 720p webcam.

Sold by HP

