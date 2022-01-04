Best circle rug

The first type of rugs date back to 7000 B.C. during the Neolithic age.

Which circle rugs are best?

The right rug can tie a room together, but there are certain benefits to a circle rug that you can’t find in other shapes. Aside from being visually appealing, it encourages you to look around the room while creating the appearance of a bigger, less cluttered space.

Circle rugs come in all sizes, designs and are a variety of materials. A circle rug can work well in the living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and even outdoors on a patio. Finding the right rug for you will depend on the size of your space and the look you’re trying to capture in the room, but the top pick is Mercury Row Colona Geometric Shag White Area Rug.

What to know before you buy a circle rug

Size

Circle rugs often serve as area rugs in that they cover only part of a floor. The size you want depends on the type of room and available space, but the standard sizes are as follows:

Small : Less than 5 feet in diameter

: Less than 5 feet in diameter Medium: Between 5.1 and 8.6 feet in diameter

Between 5.1 and 8.6 feet in diameter Large : Between 8.7 and 12 feet in diameter

: Between 8.7 and 12 feet in diameter Extra-large: More than 12 inches in diameter

Material

It can be overwhelming when considering all the different types of material you have to choose from when selecting a circular rug. The most popular are wool, silk, cotton, bamboo, jute, polypropylene, leather and faux hide rugs.

What to look for in a circle rug

Pile

A rug’s pile is the density of the fibers, and that can vary between flat (short) and shaggy (long). Much will depend on personal preference, but typically flat, low-pile rugs work better in high-traffic rooms, while high-pile rugs are preferable in areas like the bathroom or living room where you want something soft and warm.

Color and design

Most rugs come in an assortment of colors, and if you’re looking for a particular color of circle rug, you should have no problem finding it.

If you don’t want a solid color rug, you can look for design features such as medallions, flowers and vines. Some traditional rugs also come with a different color border that helps define the room’s look.

How much you can expect to spend on a circle rug

A circle rug can range from $100-$1,000 or more. The primary price difference in any type of area rug is the size. The same style of rug will vastly differ in price depending on the overall size of the rug. Other reasons for the price difference are the material of the rug as well as the design, shape and manufacturer.

Circle rug FAQ

Will a circle rug make a room look bigger?

A. Possibly. It’s less about the shape of the rug and more about the size and color of the rug that will make a room look bigger. A large rug will make a room feel bigger. A light-colored rug will also help make a room look bigger, whereas a dark rug can make it seem smaller. If you’re looking to make a smaller room look bigger, you should look for a circle rug in a light color.

What are some ways to keep my circle rug from curling at the ends?

A. You can use masking tape rolled into a small ball in the areas your rug is curling to keep it flat. You should avoid using any type of double-sided tape because it can damage the floor below the rug.

Can I put a square table over a circle rug?

A. It is very common to see a circle rug under a square table, just as you often see a round table on a square rug. These shapes balance each other out to create a visually harmonious space. When putting any table over a rug, you want to make sure that the rug is larger than the table and chairs when the chairs are pulled out.

What are the best circle rugs to buy?

Best of the best

Colona Geometric Shag White Area Rug

What you need to know: This modern shag rug is versatile and fits many spaces with its off-white and grey houses and geometric diamond trellis design.

What you’ll love: Made from 100% polypropylene in Turkey with a 1.97-inch pile, this tousled circle rug is not only ultra-soft but extremely durable. It’s available in multiple sizes and can fit the style and decor of any room.

What you should consider: It is recommended that you vacuum regularly as the taller pile of this circle rug can retain more debris than a short pile.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Best bang for the buck

Haven Jute Braid Round Area Rug

What you need to know: You can spruce up your home with a budget-friendly dual-tone jute round rug that works perfectly in a dining room, bedroom or living room.

What you’ll love: It features colorful handcrafted details, such as braid work and tassels. This circle rug is made from natural fibers with a medium pile and is softer than most other rugs.

What you should consider: This rug should be spot cleaned only. It is recommended to use a non-skid pad under the rug to prevent slipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

nuLOOM Rigo Chunky Loop Jute Tan Round Rug

What you need to know: Simple and subtle, this handmade jute rug adds style without taking over the room.

What you’ll love: Crafted with love in India, this minimalistic circle rug is built to last. This rug’s sleek, medium thickness and flat pile allows you to place furniture on top easily and won’t obstruct your doorways.

What you should consider: If placed in an area with direct sunlight, the rug’s color can change over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

