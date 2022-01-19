Best collapsible laundry hamper

To keep odors under control inside collapsible laundry hampers, invest in a trash can or laundry bin deodorizer. Or, you can neutralize odors by placing a few scented fabric softeners at the bottom of the hamper.

Which collapsible laundry hamper is best?

While it’s not a glamorous purchase, a collapsible laundry hamper can make a big difference in your laundry routine. Besides being a convenient, portable solution, it’s easy to store these hampers when they’re not in use.

Collapsible laundry hampers are space-savvy alternatives to clunky laundry totes and bulky baskets. One of the bestselling designs, Simple Houseware Collapsible Double Laundry Hamper, optimizes space while still offering two separate compartments.

What to know before you buy a collapsible laundry hamper

What is a collapsible laundry hamper?

Depending on their design, collapsible laundry hampers may fold or collapse for easy storage. Because they’re made with lightweight and flexible materials, they’re more portable than regular hampers and laundry baskets.

As expected, collapsible laundry baskets are particularly popular when space is a concern, including in dorms, apartments and RVs. However, individuals with plenty of room to spare often choose these designs for a multitude of reasons, including their affordability.

Types of collapsible laundry hampers

The most common types of collapsible laundry hampers include pop-up, folding and collapsible designs.

Pop-up hampers, which function similarly to pop-up tents, have flexible metal or plastic frames. They’re remarkably thin when they’re collapsed, which makes them easy to store in tight spaces.

Folding hampers tend to have a few rigid sides to boost their structural integrity, which in turn makes them among the most durable options.

Collapsible laundry hampers can be “crushed” into smaller forms when they’re not in use. These designs run the gamut, ranging from soft canvas styles to plastic baskets.

What to look for in a quality collapsible laundry hamper

Materials

Many people select collapsible laundry hampers based on their materials, as some may be more practical for their laundry needs than others.

Soft-sided hampers are often made with polyester, Oxford, nylon or other synthetic materials. Many hampers in this category are water-repellent, which means moisture is less likely to enter or escape. There are some canvas hampers, but because they absorb moisture and odors, they remain less popular.

are often made with polyester, Oxford, nylon or other synthetic materials. Many hampers in this category are water-repellent, which means moisture is less likely to enter or escape. There are some canvas hampers, but because they absorb moisture and odors, they remain less popular. Pop-up hampers are usually made with mesh, netting or lightweight nylon. Because they have breathable designs, they prevent odors from getting trapped inside. Unfortunately, because these materials are highly flexible, the hampers often sag when they’re filled to capacity.

are usually made with mesh, netting or lightweight nylon. Because they have breathable designs, they prevent odors from getting trapped inside. Unfortunately, because these materials are highly flexible, the hampers often sag when they’re filled to capacity. Hard-sided hampers are made with rigid plastic and have flexible silicone sections that function as the collapsing mechanisms. These designs are a bit harder to open and collapse, but many people agree their durable designs are well worth the effort.

Ease of carrying

Collapsible laundry hampers have handles for easy carrying, but they’re not the only feature that contributes to their portability.

Many hampers have ergonomic shapes that make them easier to maneuver up and down stairs. Others have more than one set of handles, including longer ones that can be slung over the shoulder. Lightweight construction makes a big difference, as well. On average, collapsible hampers weigh a pound or less, which means they add barely any weight to the laundry haul.

How much you can expect to spend on collapsible laundry hampers

Most pop-up laundry hampers cost $14 and below, though many designs are actually $8 or less. Midrange options include soft- and hard-sided collapsible hampers that run $18-$35. Folding hampers usually cost the most at $25-$50.

Collapsible laundry hamper FAQ

How do you wash collapsible laundry hampers?

A. It depends on their materials. Most collapsible laundry hampers can be spot cleaned with dish soap and warm water. Some hampers are machine washable, while others need to be hand washed. Plastic and mesh hampers can be hosed down and left to dry overnight.

Should I buy more than one collapsible laundry hamper?

A. Yes, especially if you need to separate items like towels, light and dark clothing and sweaty athletic or work clothing. If you have a guest room and frequently host friends or family, you can put a collapsible laundry hamper in their room, as well. It’s also worthwhile having a second hamper for mixed use, whether it’s organizing plush animals or gift wrap.

What’s the best collapsible laundry hamper to buy?

Top collapsible laundry hamper

Simple Houseware Collapsible Double Laundry Hamper

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a hamper that separates clothing, this lightweight design is a customer favorite.

What you’ll love: The hamper comes with removable mesh bags for easy transport and emptying. It’s one of few designs with a lid, making it more effective at concealing dirty laundry and trapping odors. It folds up and fits behind doors or beneath beds.

What you should consider: A few buyers agree it’s a flimsy design with a shorter lifespan than they had hoped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top collapsible laundry hamper for the money

Handy Laundry Collapsible Mesh Hamper

What you need to know: While it’s a simple design, this pop-up hamper is an affordable go-to option for dorm, apartment and RV living.

What you’ll love: It has a spacious side pocket that holds a few items, such as a box of fabric softener sheets. The lightweight design is easy to tote around. The collapsing mechanism pops up and folds down with little effort.

What you should consider: When it’s filled up, the mesh hamper may be more difficult to carry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gorilla Grip Large Collapsible Laundry Basket

What you need to know: A modern design, this 82-liter hamper is more aesthetically-pleasing than most collapsible hampers.

What you’ll love: It has ergonomically-designed handles that are sturdy and durable. The hamper is made with water-resistant polyester, which also happens to prevent moisture from seeping inside. The basket folds flat and even fits inside most suitcases.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have a breathable design and may cause odors to fester.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

